England beat Croatia 4-2 as Kane scores twice

England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start as they beat Croatia 4-2 on Wednesday thanks to two goals from captain Harry Kane and one apiece from Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford.

Kane opened the scoring with a retaken penalty in the 12th minute before Croatia levelled 24 minutes later when Martin Baturina capitalised on errors by England’s midfield and unleashed a shot that Jordan Pickford got a hand to but could not stop.