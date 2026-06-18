England beat Croatia 4-2 as Kane scores twice
England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start as they beat Croatia 4-2 on Wednesday thanks to two goals from captain Harry Kane and one apiece from Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford.
Kane opened the scoring with a retaken penalty in the 12th minute before Croatia levelled 24 minutes later when Martin Baturina capitalised on errors by England’s midfield and unleashed a shot that Jordan Pickford got a hand to but could not stop.
Kane then equalled the England World Cup scoring record of 10 goals held by Gary Lineker when he was given the freedom of the penalty box to head home from a Declan Rice corner in the 42nd minute.
But Croatia made it 2-2 in the fifth minute of time added on at the end of the first half when Petar Musa was picked out by Ivan Perisic’s deft header and he blasted the ball past Pickford.
Two minutes after the interval, Bellingham sprinted half the length of the pitch after being set free by Elliot Anderson and his low-angled shot went in off the post before a counter-attacking move finished by Rashford in the 85th minute made sure of the win which leaves England well placed in Group L which includes Ghana and Panama who play later on Wednesday.