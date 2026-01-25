Bangladesh clinch first SAFF women’s futsal title, thrash Maldives 14–2

Bangladesh have been crowned champions of the inaugural SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship. On the final day of the tournament in Bangkok today, Sunday, Sabina Khatun, Krishna Rani and their teammates swept aside Maldives 14–2 to lift the title.

In the league-format tournament featuring seven South Asian nations, Bangladesh finished top with 16 points from six matches. Bhutan finished second with 11 points from five matches.

At the Nonthaburi Stadium in Bangkok, Bangladesh went into the match knowing that a draw would be enough to secure the title. From the very first minute, Sabina and her teammates played attacking football.