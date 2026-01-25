Bangladesh clinch first SAFF women’s futsal title, thrash Maldives 14–2
Bangladesh have been crowned champions of the inaugural SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship. On the final day of the tournament in Bangkok today, Sunday, Sabina Khatun, Krishna Rani and their teammates swept aside Maldives 14–2 to lift the title.
In the league-format tournament featuring seven South Asian nations, Bangladesh finished top with 16 points from six matches. Bhutan finished second with 11 points from five matches.
At the Nonthaburi Stadium in Bangkok, Bangladesh went into the match knowing that a draw would be enough to secure the title. From the very first minute, Sabina and her teammates played attacking football.
However, it was Maldives who struck first. In the third minute, a misunderstanding between goalkeeper Swapna Akhter and Masura Parvin allowed the ball to slip into Bangladesh’s net.
Bangladesh did not have to wait long for the equaliser. In the fifth minute, Sabina Khatun scored directly from a free-kick. A minute later, Bangladesh were awarded a penalty, but Sabina failed to convert the chance.
In the 13th minute, Bangladesh earned another free-kick. This time, the captain made no mistake, firing a direct shot into the net to put Bangladesh ahead 2–1. From there on, Maldives were unable to recover and conceded goals in quick succession.
In the 20-minute first half, Bangladesh scored four more goals. With the scoreline at 6–1, Lipi Akhter also scored twice, matching Sabina’s brace.
Bangladesh added eight more goals in the second half. Sabina completed her hat-trick in the 22nd minute. A minute later, Matsushima Sumaiya scored Bangladesh’s eighth goal. In the 26th minute, Sabina added another to her tally.
Before the final whistle, Bangladesh struck five more times. Nilufa Yasmin and Lipi Akhter scored the 10th and 11th goals, while Krishna celebrated Bangladesh’s 12th goal in the 31st minute. Meherun Akhter and Masura put the final two nails in Maldives’ coffin.
Bangladesh’s women began their futsal journey in 2018, when the team competed in the Asian Championship under coach Golam Rabbani. Activities were then suspended for six years.
Towards the end of last year, the Bangladesh Football Federation began rebuilding the team. With training both at home and abroad ahead of the first-ever SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship, this champion side was formed.
Alongside the women’s tournament, the first SAFF Men’s Futsal Championship is also taking place in Bangkok. Maldives have already secured the men’s title with 15 points from five matches, while Bangladesh finished the tournament in fifth place with seven points from six matches.