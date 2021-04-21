Super League in ruins as all six English clubs pull out

The proposed European Super League appeared dead in the water on Wednesday after all six English clubs withdrew following a furious backlash from fans and threats from football authorities.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal were six of the 12 clubs that signed up to the breakaway competition that guaranteed spots each year and billions of dollars for founding members.

But reaction to the plans has been scathing, with politicians and football chiefs threatening to take legal action against the so-called “dirty dozen”, who were told they faced potential bans from domestic and continental competitions.

City were the first to withdraw, followed by United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and finally Chelsea -- just 48 hours after the Super League was first announced.