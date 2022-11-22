Saudi Arabia win over Argentina statistically biggest upset in World Cup history

3. Switzerland 1-0 Spain (10.3%) 2010

Spain arrived in South Africa as European champions and World Cup favourites and though they had 22 shots to Switzerland’s six, they lost to a second half Gelson Fernandes goal. Spain recovered from the setback well enough to go on and win the final three weeks later.

4. Algeria 2-1 West Germany (13.2%) 1982

Algeria’s first ever World Cup match delivered their finest hour as Lakhdar Belloumi made the first goal and scored the winner against European powerhouse West Germany.

The result led to one of the more unsavoury episodes in World Cup history when Austria and West Germany conspired to play out a 1-0 win for the Germans that sent them both through to the second stage on goal difference at the expense of the north Africans. Germany went on to lose to Italy in the final.

After that tournament, FIFA changed the rules to make the final group games simultaneous kickoffs.