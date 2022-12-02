It's in their genes, coach says, as Costa Rica aim to send Germany out

Costa Rica have got form when it comes to sending illustrious nations home from World Cups and their coach Luis Fernando Suarez says it might be something in the Los Ticos genes.

The Central Americans were given no chance when they were drawn with Italy and England eight years ago in Brazil but ended up topping the group as the two heavyweights went home.

Costa Rica reached the quarter-finals that year, losing to the Netherlands on penalties, but their hopes of similar heroics this time seemed remote after a 7-0 thrashing by Spain.

They bounced back to beat Japan and a win over Germany on Thursday would send them through to the last 16.