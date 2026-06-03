SAFF Women’s Championship
Maria and co. face crucial test to keep their dream alive
A sombre mood currently surrounds the Bangladesh women's football team, compounded by the intense psychological pressure of remaining in the tournament.
Even before the knockout stage begins, the tragic news of the untimely death of reliable defender Sheuli Azim's mother has deeply affected the entire squad.
However, life’s harsh realities often overshadow everything else. Consequently, the semi-final of the SAFF Women's Championship will proceed as scheduled today, Wednesday.
In the first semi-final of the eighth edition of the tournament, Bangladesh will face familiar opponents Nepal in Goa, India.
The match will kick off at 4:30 pm Bangladesh time at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, India.
Bangladesh defeated Nepal in the finals of the previous two SAFF Women's Championships to claim the crown of South Asian women's football, and they must now overcome the same opponents once again to secure a place in the final.
Ahead of this highly significant fixture, the Bangladesh team cancelled Tuesday's scheduled training session as a gesture of solidarity with Sheuli.
Team sources indicated that the players intend to give everything on the pitch today, not least in honour of their teammate.
In an audio message released by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), head coach Peter Butler expressed his deepest condolences to Sheuli and her family, saying, "The most important thing is that our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the Azim family. Life can sometimes be very short and cruel."
At the same time, coach urged his players not to allow grief to affect their performance negatively.
He emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, telling his squad, "We must move forward with a positive mentality. We have to transform this tragic event into strength."
Bangladesh conceded only one goal during the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship. In contrast, the team has already conceded five goals in just two group-stage matches in this year's tournament.
A hard-fought 4–2 victory over the Maldives and a 3–0 defeat to hosts India demonstrate that Bangladesh have not yet performed to their full potential.
Nevertheless, Butler remains determined and refuses to retreat from his approach. He intends to adopt a fully attacking strategy in pursuit of victory.
Explaining his plans clearly, Butler said, "We will not play defensively. We will play to win and take to the field with an attacking mentality."
He also offered a straightforward assessment of Nepal, stating, "I am not concerned about Nepal. We need to improve the quality of our own game. Producing a strong performance is now the need of the hour."
Nepal's star forward Sabitra Bhandari, widely regarded as one of the country's finest players, is absent from this tournament because of injury.
Nevertheless, Nepal enter the competition with a strong desire to make amends for previous disappointments.
Having reached the final in six of the last seven SAFF Women's Championships without lifting the trophy, the team remains determined to end that frustration.
The two sides appear evenly matched in terms of strength and ability. This match can reasonably be described as a "50–50" contest, and the result could go either way.
Nepal trained at 9:00 am at the Bambolim Athletic Ground, located 24 kilometres from Margao, where Bangladesh had also planned to hold a training session.
When discussing Nepal's defeats to Bangladesh in the previous two finals, head coach Nabin Neupane stated that he does not view football through the lens of revenge.
Reflecting on his debut for the Nepal national team at the 2003 SAFF Championship in Dhaka, Neupane said that his side had prepared well for this tournament.
The team aims to win the trophy for Sabitra Bhandari, he added.
While expressing condolences over the death of Sheuli Azim's mother, he also made Nepal's intentions clear, stating, "We respect Bangladesh. But we will not go easy on them."
Following Bangladesh's semi-final exit against India in the 2019 SAFF Women's Championship, a golden era began for the country's women's football team.
The side achieved an extraordinary record of remaining unbeaten in 10 consecutive matches, recording nine victories and one draw. During that period, Bangladesh scored 40 goals while conceding only seven.
In the 2022 SAFF Women's Championship, Sabina Khatun, Sanjida Akter and their teammates won the title undefeated, scoring 23 goals in five matches and conceding just one.
Bangladesh successfully retained the championship in the 2024 edition as well, scoring 13 goals and conceding four in four matches.
However, remaining at the summit often proves far more difficult than reaching it. This year's defeat to India and a series of underwhelming performances have served as a stark warning.
A defeat today would bring Bangladesh's four-year dominance in the SAFF Women's Championship to an end. A victory, however, would keep alive the dream of securing a third consecutive title in the final on 6 June.
For that reason, Wednesday’s semi-final has become a true test for Bangladesh.