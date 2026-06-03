Maria and co. face crucial test to keep their dream alive

The match will kick off at 4:30 pm Bangladesh time at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, India.

Bangladesh defeated Nepal in the finals of the previous two SAFF Women's Championships to claim the crown of South Asian women's football, and they must now overcome the same opponents once again to secure a place in the final.

Ahead of this highly significant fixture, the Bangladesh team cancelled Tuesday's scheduled training session as a gesture of solidarity with Sheuli.

Team sources indicated that the players intend to give everything on the pitch today, not least in honour of their teammate.

In an audio message released by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), head coach Peter Butler expressed his deepest condolences to Sheuli and her family, saying, "The most important thing is that our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the Azim family. Life can sometimes be very short and cruel."

At the same time, coach urged his players not to allow grief to affect their performance negatively.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, telling his squad, "We must move forward with a positive mentality. We have to transform this tragic event into strength."