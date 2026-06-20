Coach Clarke boosts Scotland defence, Morocco unchanged from opener

Clarke opted to play with a lone striker in Che Adams, dropping Lawrence Shankland to the bench.

He also brought in Ryan Christie in the place of speedy winger Ben Gannon-Doak.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi decided to start with teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi again after the France-born 18-year-old's standout performance against Brazil.

The Moroccans were unchanged from their opening match, with a four-man defence and striker Brahim Diaz up front.