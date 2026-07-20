Lionel Scaloni, how will you answer these questions?

Lionel Scaloni could not hold back his tears during the post-match press conference. The Argentina coach also hinted that he will take time to consider whether he should continue in charge after his contract expires this December. But beyond the emotion, the World Cup final has left him facing a series of uncomfortable questions.

After the way Argentina performed against Spain in yesterday''s final, scrutiny of Scaloni is inevitable. Throughout the tournament, Argentina could hardly be described as an entertaining side.

Still, they had repeatedly shown an ability to recover from adversity and find a way to win when it mattered most. Against Spain, however, there was little sign of that resilience. Scaloni may argue that the task became far more difficult after his team was reduced to 10 men.

But if Argentina could finally mount some pressure after conceding, despite being a man down, why was there no such urgency earlier? Argentina also became the first team in World Cup final history to fail to register a single shot in the opposition half during the 90 minutes. How does Scaloni explain such a performance?

Questions have also been raised over his starting lineup. Why were Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone dropped from the previous match in favor of Nico Gonzalez and Rodrigo De Paul?