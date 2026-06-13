World Cup: Balogun brace gives US 3-0 halftime lead over Paraguay
The United States went into halftime leading Paraguay 3-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match after a dominant first-half display at Los Angeles Stadium.
An early own goal from Paraguay’s Damián Bobadilla in the 7th minute set the tone after sustained pressure from the U.S. attack.
The hosts doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Folarin Balogun finished a cut-back from Christian Pulisic following a sharp attacking move down the left side.
Balogun added a second in first-half stoppage time (45+5’), converting another Pulisic assist after finding space inside the box to finish cleanly and extend the lead to 3-0.
The US controlled possession and tempo throughout the half, with Paraguay struggling to contain the pace and movement of the American front line, particularly the link-up play between Pulisic, McKennie, and Balogun.
Score at halftime: United States 3-0 Paraguay.