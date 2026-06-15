Germany hand out another ‘Seven-Up’, Curacao take home history

We are talking about a country of just 158,000 people. Reaching the World Cup was already the greatest occasion to celebrate in their history. So imagine what a single goal means. Especially when it comes against four-time world champions Germany. Even Germany’s seven goals could not create the kind of immortality that Livano Comenencia earned with one strike. It may not seem like much now, Comenencia’s name will be uttered even a hundred years from today when people talk about Curacao’s first World Cup goal.

Many had called this match one of the great ‘mismatches’ in World Cup history. Germany, ranked ninth in the world, stood 72 places above Curacao in the FIFA rankings — the biggest gap since North Korea vs Ivory Coast in 2010. Germany’s ability to overwhelm weaker opposition was already clear from their 8–0 demolition of Saudi Arabia in 2002. Julian Nagelsmann’s side delivered another statement tonight with a 7–1 victory, and by the fifth goal the commentator was already declaring, “Germany have found themselves again!”

That will not be comforting news for the rest of the tournament.

Germany also handed Curacao an important lesson that there is no mercy for smaller teams at the World Cup. After Curacao equalised in the 21st minute, Germany responded with six more goals. For some fans, the scoreline brought back memories of the 2014 World Cup semifinal against Brazil. Different opponent this time, same famous number: 7–1. In Bangladesh, many football fans call it simply, “Seven-Up.”

Germany, in truth, still have unfinished business with the World Cup. Since winning the title in 2014, they have suffered two straight group-stage exits and failed to win their opening match in both tournaments. So a goal-fest always felt possible. But who imagined Curacao would score against Germany at all?

That is the World Cup: a place where fairy tales and storms are born together.

Let’s talk about the fairy tale first.