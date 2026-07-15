Tuchel unfazed by history ahead of England v Argentina World Cup semi

Former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boss Tuchel said he did not feel extra pressure as he spoke to reporters in Atlanta on Tuesday.

“I don’t feel a burden. We feel the tension and will be nervous but that is normal,” he said.

“What I like is that I feel the players are really competitive, hungry and excited to play this match.

“The two shirts are just iconic. There are historic matches, iconic moments and everyone recognises the shirts and players straight away.”

The nations have previously clashed five times at World Cups, most notably the 1986 quarter-final when Diego Maradona scored his infamous “Hand of God” goal in a 2-1 win.

Twelve years later Argentina won on penalties after David Beckham was sent off.

“I think the players of both countries are very aware of what it means to them -- if a fixture provides so many iconic moments, then you cannot say it is just another football match, but as a coach we do exactly that, focus on what we can influence.”

The German said he would not use the rivalry between the two teams as “fuel” to fire his men.