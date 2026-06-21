Brazil's Raphinha to have 'intensive treatment' on thigh injury

Raphinha struggled with various injuries to his right thigh last season.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti could turn to either of the 19-year-old duo of Endrick and Rayan, or Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli to replace Raphinha.

Five-time world champions Brazil, who have four points from two games, round off their Group C campaign against Scotland on Wednesday in Miami.

That game could provide Neymar, sidelined for a month with a calf injury, a first international appearance since October 2023.