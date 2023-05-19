West Ham reach a European final after 47 years

West Ham will face Fiorentina in their first European final for 47 years after Thursday’s 1-0 victory at AZ Alkmaar clinched a 3-1 aggregate success in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Pablo Fornals scored West Ham’s winner in the final moments of the tense second leg to set up a clash with Fiorentina in the final in Prague on 7 June.

The Hammers last reached a major European final in 1976 when they were beaten by Anderlecht in the Cup Winners Cup.

In the other semi-final second leg, Antonin Barak’s last-gasp goal sealed Fiorentina’s dramatic 3-1 win at FC Basel.