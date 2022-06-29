The man who scored the World Cup winning goal for Argentina

You are a witness to the two historic goals Maradona scored against England in the World Cup quarter-final. One of them was the ‘Hand of God’, the other one ‘Goal of the century’. I want to hear from you about the two goals.

Diego used to try to score like that during practice too. Sometimes he would score. But scoring a goal like that in the World Cup was a very different thing. That was just in practice but this was the World Cup! I was at the other side of the ground during the ‘Hand of God’, I couldn’t really see it.

Actually, Diego is a really smart player, it was impossible to catch on to his smarts. Back then, there was no scope to recheck it on video and then decide. England also became World Cup champions in 1966 like this (hinting at Geoff Hurst’s goal). Today in the age of VAR, it’s impossible to score goals like that.

Then, the goal he scored dribbling past seven players is now part of world football history. I have always said that it was the greatest goal in football history. I am very glad that I was running right beside Maradona when he scored that goal. I am glad to be a part of it.