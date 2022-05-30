The original “All Reds” return to Premier League

On Monday, while English giants “All Reds” Liverpool were reeling from their heartbreak against Real Madrid in the Champions League final just one day back, another English club donning red from head to toe were rejoicing. Why wouldn’t they? They had just secured promotion to the top flight of English football after over two decades.

Teams’ earning promotion and getting relegated from the Premier Division is a yearly occurrence. But this return is a bit different. As the club set to return is a former Premier League champion, four time League Cup winners and a two-time FA Cup holders.