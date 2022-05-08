The Roman empire falls in London

The writing was already on the wall. The Roman Abramovich era in Chelsea Football Club was certain to come to an end after the Russian oligarch officially put the club up for sale on 2 March. The sale got finalised on 7 May, with a consortium led by US baseball franchise Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly becoming the new gatekeeper of the Stamford Bridge.

This announcement brought an end of Roman’s incredible journey with Chelsea. A club that has been around for over a century and had won every domestic cup in England long before Roman’s arrival. But those successes were few and far in between. Before Roman, Chelsea was a mid-level club that seldom came into the title picture. But all that changed when Roman took charge of the club in 2003.

In the 19 years of the Roman era, Chelsea won 21 trophies in total. They have been crowned kings of Europe twice and champions of England five times. Roman transformed a club riddled with debt into an empire to marvel at.

And this 19 year journey began with a gamble Roman took almost two decades back.