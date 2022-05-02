Thiago has Liverpool dancing to a different beat

Initial scepticism was borne out during a difficult first year in England for the 31-year-old. Thiago was just one of Klopp’s key men to miss a large portion of the season due to injury.

Yet, even when he was fit, there was criticism that the man whose ability to put his foot on the ball and control the tempo of the game moved too slowly for Liverpool’s swashbuckling style.

“Thank God these people don’t make decisions,” said Klopp on the critics.

“He was unlucky with injuries and stuff like this at the start, but when he is fit he can give the game a real rhythm.

“He’s got an eye for that, he calms the game down in the right moments, he has a sensational overview of the game.”