Thousands of Liverpool fans turn Paris red

Up to 60,000 Liverpool supporters, most without tickets, thronged Paris on Saturday, turning avenues and cafe terraces red in their team’s colours ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

With each club allocated space for just 20,000 supporters in the Stade de France, tens of thousands of the travelling fans were without tickets.

The ticketless red-shirted Liverpool supporters packed into a fanzone set up in the east of the city where the match will be shown on giant screens later.