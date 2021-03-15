Three talking points from the Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could do with a striker in that sort of form as the Blues drew another blank at Elland Road.

Tuchel is still yet to experience defeat in 12 games since arriving in England in January, but that is thanks to a rock solid defensive record with 10 clean sheets and just two goals conceded in that time.

The German is yet to find the right formula at the other end of the field despite a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal.

Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud were left on the bench as Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz failed to take their chance to shine.

Chelsea have scored just 13 goals in Tuchel's 12 games in charge despite facing eight of the 10 Premier League sides to concede most this season.

"I believe we have enough quality to use the chances and counter-attacks better to create more and be more clinical," said the former Paris Saint-Germain boss.

"This is my responsibility, but we could have won this game by one or two goals and we would talk totally differently about it."

Tuchel's men remain fourth as West Ham, Everton and Tottenham all lost with the chance to close the gap, but their lack of firepower is the one factor keeping the race for the final place in next season's Champions League alive.