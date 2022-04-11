Thrilling City-Liverpool draw leaves title race on knife edge

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a compelling 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday that leaves the defending champions just one point clear of their rivals at the top of the Premier League.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus either side of a Diogo Jota strike put City 2-1 up at half-time but Sadio Mane levelled seconds after the restart to change the tone of the match.

But neither side could find a winner, leaving the league title too close to call with just seven matches to go.