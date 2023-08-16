‘Spy’ chopper and ‘old tricks’ as Australia, England clash at Women’s World Cup

A “spy” helicopter and warnings they are entering “the jungle” are a taste of the national fervour England must overcome when they face Australia in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-finals in Sydney on Wednesday.

The two teams face off at 1000 GMT in front of what will be a bumper crowd at the 80,000 Stadium Australia, with Spain awaiting the winner in Sunday’s final at the same venue.

As European champions and the highest-ranked team left at the tournament, Sarina Wiegman’s England would normally be favourites.

They are also into their third World Cup semi-final in a row, losing the previous two, whereas the Matildas have never reached this stage before.