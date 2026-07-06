Bellingham's blitz gives England edge in thrilling first half against Mexico

England took a 2-1 lead into half-time after a thrilling first half against Mexico in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice in the space of two minutes before Julian Quinones pulled one back for the hosts.

The match kicked off an hour later than scheduled after severe weather delayed the start. Heavy rain and lightning over Mexico City forced FIFA to postpone kick-off at the Azteca Stadium in accordance with its safety protocols.

Bellingham opened the scoring in the 36th minute following a superb counter-attack. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford started the move before Declan Rice carried the ball forward and found Bukayo Saka on the right. Saka's inviting cross evaded Harry Kane but found Bellingham, who powered a diving header into the net to silence the home crowd.