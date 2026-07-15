Spain deliver World Cup masterclass against France to reach final

Spain snuffed out France's dream of a third World Cup triumph on Tuesday, taming their galaxy of forwards to win 2-0 and progress to a final against England or Argentina.

Didier Deschamps' men were hot favourites for the trophy after a string of breathtaking displays in the United States but they met their match against the slick European champions at the semi-final stage.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring for the 2010 winners with an emphatic penalty in the first half in Arlington, Texas, and Pedro Porro doubled their lead in the second half.

Shell-shocked France could not find a way back into the match despite their wealth of attacking riches.

The game at the AT&T Stadium caught fire midway through the first half when Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton pointed to the penalty spot after a reckless challenge by France left-back Lucas Digne on Spain winger Lamine Yamal.