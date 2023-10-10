Belgian football star Eden Hazard announces retirement

Belgian attacking midfielder Eden Hazard announced his retirement on Tuesday after failing to find another club following his release by Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old endured an injury-plagued spell at Real Madrid after his 89-million-pound (103 million euros, $110 million) move from Chelsea in 2019, playing just 76 matches in all competitions across four seasons.

"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote on Instagram. "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer."

Hazard had a far happier time at Chelsea, winning both the Premier League title and Europa League twice as well as the FA and League Cup from 2012-2019.