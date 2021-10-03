Tottenham win eases pressure on Nuno as Liverpool take on Man City

Tottenham beat Aston Villa on Sunday to ease the pressure on manager Nuno Espirito Santo as Liverpool and Manchester City prepared to lock horns at the top of the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Leicester City let a 2-0 lead slip at Crystal Palace to draw 2-2 while new boys Brentford scored deep into stoppage time to beat West Ham 2-1.

Tottenham were surprise early pacesetters this season but three straight defeats with an aggregate score of 9-1 sent them tumbling down the table