Trial opens for fallen football chiefs Blatter and Platini

The former French football great "submitted to FIFA in 2011 an allegedly fictitious invoice for a (alleged) debt still existing for his activity as an adviser for FIFA in the years 1998 to 2002," according to the court.
He and retired Swiss football administrator Blatter could face up to five years in jail.
Both have been accused of fraud and forgery of a document. Blatter is accused of misappropriation and criminal mismanagement, while Platini is accused of participating in those offences.
The trial will conclude on 22 June, and the verdict is expected on 8 July.