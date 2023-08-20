‘Ten times better’ Bellingham hits brace as Real Madrid beat Almeria

New arrival Jude Bellingham struck twice for Real Madrid to help them come from behind to beat Almeria 3-1 in La Liga on Saturday and said he was “ten times better” than last season.

After netting on his debut last weekend, Bellingham again played a key role for Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the season.

Vinicius Junior added the third after being teed up by Bellingham to wrap up Los Blancos’ victory at the Power Horse Stadium on Spain’s east coast, after Sergio Arribas had sent the hosts ahead early on.

Without talisman and Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, who left the club in the summer, Bellingham has quickly filled the void with three goals in his first two games after his move from the Bundesliga.