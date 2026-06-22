Messi leads Argentina 1–0 against Austria
Lionel Messi made history after putting Argentina 1–0 ahead against Austria, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history with his 17th goal.
The breakthrough came in the 39th minute, when Messi produced a brilliant finish after earlier missing a penalty, firing wide of the right post and briefly delaying his milestone moment. But he soon made amends in trademark fashion, finding the back of the net to break the long-standing record.
The goal not only gave Argentina the lead but also saw Messi surpass the previous record to become the outright top scorer in World Cup history.
Argentina continue to dominate proceedings as they look to extend their advantage in the match against Austria.