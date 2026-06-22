Messi leads Argentina 1–0 against Austria

Lionel Messi made history after putting Argentina 1–0 ahead against Austria, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history with his 17th goal.

The breakthrough came in the 39th minute, when Messi produced a brilliant finish after earlier missing a penalty, firing wide of the right post and briefly delaying his milestone moment. But he soon made amends in trademark fashion, finding the back of the net to break the long-standing record.