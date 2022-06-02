Two-goal Neymar closes on Pele record in big Brazil win

Neymar scored two calmly taken penalties as Brazil fired a World Cup warning with a 5-1 thrashing of South Korea in Seoul on Thursday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward scored his 72nd and 73rd goals for his country to close on Pele's record of 77 for Brazil.

Neymar also upstaged South Korean captain Son Heung-min, the joint Premier League Golden Boot winner, who was kept quiet by a rampant Brazil at a packed Seoul World Cup Stadium.