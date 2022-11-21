Qatar announces first World Cup drugs seizure

The illicit substances were found when customs officials "suspected" a passenger and inspected the luggage, the customs service said in its statement.
The passenger, whose nationality was not given, will appear in court, an official said.
Qatar has predicted that more than one million fans will come to the Gulf state for the month-long tournament that ends on 18 December.
The Gulf emirate has strict laws on drug possession which include long prison terms, large fines and deportation.
The World Anti-Doping Agency is due to add tramadol, an addictive synthetic opiate, to its banned list from 2024.