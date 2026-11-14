SAFF Championship: Bangladesh face Pakistan in semifinal today

The hosts headed into the knockout clash full of confidence after topping Group A with a perfect record, winning both their matches without conceding a goal.

The hosts promised an exciting contest as they look to turn their impressive group-stage performance into a place in the title-deciding match.

The boys in red and green started their tournament campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bhutan before earning an overwhelming 4-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their final group match.

Thanks to Shamit Shome, Hamza Choudhury, Farhaan Ali Wahid and Rakib Hossain who were on target against Sri Lanka, demonstrating Bangladesh's attacking strength and growing confidence.