SAFF Championship: Bangladesh face Pakistan in semifinal today
Bangladesh will look to move one step closer to ending their 23 years wait for a second SAFF Championship title when they lock-horn Pakistan in a crucial semifinal at the National Stadium in Dhaka today, Saturday.
The match kicks off at 8:30 pm and will be televised live by private satellite channel T Sports. Defending champions India will face Bhutan in the first semifinal at 3:00 pm on the same day.
The hosts headed into the knockout clash full of confidence after topping Group A with a perfect record, winning both their matches without conceding a goal.
The hosts promised an exciting contest as they look to turn their impressive group-stage performance into a place in the title-deciding match.
The boys in red and green started their tournament campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bhutan before earning an overwhelming 4-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their final group match.
Thanks to Shamit Shome, Hamza Choudhury, Farhaan Ali Wahid and Rakib Hossain who were on target against Sri Lanka, demonstrating Bangladesh's attacking strength and growing confidence.
Earlier, Bangladesh midfielder Jamal Bhuyan already acknowledged the threat posed by Pakistan, saying the team has shifted their focus to the semifinal following their convincing win over Sri Lanka.
The hosts, however, have some injury concerns in their defensive department. Right-back Saad Uddin has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury against Sri Lanka.
The availability and fitness of other defenders will also be important for the coaching staff ahead of the crucial encounter.
Bangladesh will also get the home ground advantage as they will get bounty support from their passionate football fans the Hamza and Co. seek to reach the final in front of their supporters.
A victory would take Bangladesh one step closer to ending their long wait for regional football glory.
The challenges are particularly high for Bangladesh, who are chasing their second SAFF Championship title after lifting the trophy for the first back in 2003 in home ground.
The boys in red and green have been waiting for 23 years to reclaim the regional crown.
With a place in the final at stake, Bangladesh will need to maintain their attacking momentum against a determined Pakistan side.
However, Pakistan are also expected to provide a much tougher challenge in the semifinal against Bangladesh.
Pakistan began their campaign with a fighting 3-2 goals defeat to India in their opening group match before bounced back to register a convincing 3-0 goals win over Maldives in their final group match.