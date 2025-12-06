Trump takes centre stage as 2026 FIFA World Cup draw takes place

The draw for the 2026 World Cup took place in Washington on Friday, with US President Donald Trump playing a prominent part in a star-studded ceremony that will map the path to glory for contenders at the first ever 48-team finals.

Before the draw began at the Kennedy Center, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who has built a close relationship with Trump, awarded the US president FIFA's inaugural peace prize.

FIFA says the honor "recognizes the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations".

Trump called it "one of the great honors of my life".