France eye top spot against in-form Norway

France can secure a more comfortable route through the World Cup when they face Norway in their final Group I match on Friday, though finishing top could leave them facing one of the toughest roads to the trophy.

Assured of a place in the round of 32 after victories over Senegal and Iraq, France need only a draw to finish first thanks to their superior goal difference. While the sporting benefits of topping the group are debatable, doing so would allow the 2018 champions to remain in Northeastern United States until the quarter-finals rather than embark on a cross-country journey through Dallas, Miami and Atlanta.

France are nevertheless expected to make changes. Didier Deschamps, who returned home following the death of his mother, used all five substitutions during Monday's 3-0 win over Iraq, a sign that squad management may take precedence with qualification already secured. Longtime assistant coach Guy Stephan will oversee the team from the touchline in Boston.

The equation facing France is an unusual one.

