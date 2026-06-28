Football

FIFA World Cup fixtures of Round of 32

Sports Desk
General view of a replica World Cup trophy during the opening ceremonyREUTERS

The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Monday (1:00 AM), with 16 high-stakes matches scheduled over six days as the race for football's biggest prize enters its decisive phase.

Brazil will open their knockout campaign against Japan on Monday night (11:00 pm Bangladesh time), while defending champions Argentina take on Cape Verde at 4:00 am on Saturday (4 July, Bangladesh time).

Here are the fixture of the knockout stage:

29 June (Monday)

  • 1:00 AM: South Africa vs Canada

  • 11:00 PM: Brazil vs Japan

30 June (Tuesday)

  • 2:30 AM: Germany vs Paraguay

  • 7:00 AM: Netherlands vs Morocco

  • 11:00 PM: Ivory Coast vs Norway

1 July (Wednesday)

  • 3:00 AM: France vs Sweden

  • 7:00 AM: Mexico vs Ecuador

  • 10:00 PM: England vs DR Congo

2 July (Thursday)

  • 2:00 AM: Belgium vs Senegal

  • 6:00 AM: United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

3 July (Friday)

  • 1:00 AM : Spain vs Austria

  • 5:00 AM : Portugal vs Croatia

  • 9:00 AM : Switzerland vs Algeria

4 July (Saturday)

  • 12:00 AM: Australia vs Egypt

  • 4:00 AM: Argentina vs Cape Verde

  • 7:30 AM: Colombia vs Ghana

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