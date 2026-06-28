FIFA World Cup fixtures of Round of 32
The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on Monday (1:00 AM), with 16 high-stakes matches scheduled over six days as the race for football's biggest prize enters its decisive phase.
Brazil will open their knockout campaign against Japan on Monday night (11:00 pm Bangladesh time), while defending champions Argentina take on Cape Verde at 4:00 am on Saturday (4 July, Bangladesh time).
Here are the fixture of the knockout stage:
29 June (Monday)
1:00 AM: South Africa vs Canada
11:00 PM: Brazil vs Japan
30 June (Tuesday)
2:30 AM: Germany vs Paraguay
7:00 AM: Netherlands vs Morocco
11:00 PM: Ivory Coast vs Norway
1 July (Wednesday)
3:00 AM: France vs Sweden
7:00 AM: Mexico vs Ecuador
10:00 PM: England vs DR Congo
2 July (Thursday)
2:00 AM: Belgium vs Senegal
6:00 AM: United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
3 July (Friday)
1:00 AM : Spain vs Austria
5:00 AM : Portugal vs Croatia
9:00 AM : Switzerland vs Algeria
4 July (Saturday)
12:00 AM: Australia vs Egypt
4:00 AM: Argentina vs Cape Verde
7:30 AM: Colombia vs Ghana