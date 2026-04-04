Bangladesh clinch SAFF U-20 Championship title

This was a repeat of last edition's final, where India won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in stipulated time.

From the very beginning India looked sharp and in complete control launching the first attack in the 4th minute. Rohen floated in a quick cross from the right flank that finds Abrash, but his header went wide off the post.

Bangladesh came close of scoring in the 25th minute. A long throw from the right, targeting Yusuf in the box, is half-cleared by the defence, but Bangladesh regain possession. However, the resulting shot is an easy catch for Suraj.