Bangladesh clinch SAFF U-20 Championship title
Bangladesh clinched title of SAFF U-20 Championship beating India by 4-3 goals in penalty shoot-out in the nail-biting final held at National Football Stadium in capital Mal, Maldives on Friday.
The match rolled into a tie breaker after the regulation time ended in a goalless draw. American expatriate Ronan Sullivan converted the fifth shot ensuring Bangladesh's title.
This was a repeat of last edition's final, where India won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in stipulated time.
From the very beginning India looked sharp and in complete control launching the first attack in the 4th minute. Rohen floated in a quick cross from the right flank that finds Abrash, but his header went wide off the post.
Bangladesh came close of scoring in the 25th minute. A long throw from the right, targeting Yusuf in the box, is half-cleared by the defence, but Bangladesh regain possession. However, the resulting shot is an easy catch for Suraj.
After the barren first half, Both Bangladesh and India were desperately trying to break the deadlock but failed to score any lack of proper finishing.
India got a chance to take a late lead in the 83rd minute. Rishi provided a cross into the box. It evaded the run of Omang, but Vishal was right behind him. However, his shot flied over the bar.
Bangladesh also got two scoring chances in the dying moment but they wasted the opportunities.
Earlier, in the first semifinal, Bangladesh edged past defeating Nepal by 1-0 goal while India booked their place of final crushing Bhutan by 5-0 goals in the second semis.
Bangladesh Starting XI: Md Ismail Hossain Mahin (gk), Md Mithu Chowdhury (c), Md Kamal Merdha, Chandon Roy, Nazmul Huda Faysal, Md Mursed Ali, Ronan Benjamin Sullivan, Sheikh Sangram, Md Abdul Riyad Fahim and Md Yousuf Ali.