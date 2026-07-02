Ronaldo, Modric struggle to defy Father Time at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric will make history when two outfield players aged over 40 face off for the first time in a World Cup as Portugal take on Croatia in Thursday's last-32 clash.

But both men are facing questions over whether their status as national heroes is now more of a burden than a boost to their countries' hopes of progressing far in the competition.

Prior to this tournament, only Cameroon's Roger Milla had played in a World Cup as an outfield player after turning 40.