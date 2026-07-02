Belgium beat Senegal on extra-time penalty after VAR review

Belgium followed a dramatic comeback late in regulation with a penalty kick goal from captain Youri Tielemans in the fifth minute of extra-time stoppage time to beat Senegal 3-2 in a dramatic World Cup round of 32 game on Wednesday.

With the game just minutes from heading to penalty kicks, Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara made a hard challenge in the penalty box on Tielemans. After not initially being called a foul, the play was sent for a VAR review.

The penalty kick was ultimately awarded to Tielemans, who converted it for his second goal of the game.

The matchup between Belgium and Senegal didn't appear as though it would offer much drama until the Red Devils' frantic comeback in the closing minutes of regulation.