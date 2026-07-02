Belgium beat Senegal on extra-time penalty after VAR review
Belgium followed a dramatic comeback late in regulation with a penalty kick goal from captain Youri Tielemans in the fifth minute of extra-time stoppage time to beat Senegal 3-2 in a dramatic World Cup round of 32 game on Wednesday.
With the game just minutes from heading to penalty kicks, Senegal midfielder Lamine Camara made a hard challenge in the penalty box on Tielemans. After not initially being called a foul, the play was sent for a VAR review.
The penalty kick was ultimately awarded to Tielemans, who converted it for his second goal of the game.
The matchup between Belgium and Senegal didn't appear as though it would offer much drama until the Red Devils' frantic comeback in the closing minutes of regulation.
Senegal's frontline speed was the dominant theme of the first 85 minutes, with the Lions of Teranga mercilessly pressuring Belgium's overwhelmed backline.
Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra opened the scoring in the 25th minute, easily knocking a rebound past Belgium goaltender Thibaut Courtois. The goal was set up by a cross from Sadio Mane that saw Ismaila Sarr send a difficult header off the goalpost.
Sarr, who also sent an attempt off the goalpost in the 13th minute, finally got his goal in the 51st minute. The Crystal Palace forward took a brilliant long ball from Moussa Niakhate off his chest, shielded a defender and knocked a shot past a helpless Courtois.
Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, who had already brought on Romelu Lukaku at halftime, made a desperate attempt to flip the momentum by bringing off Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne in the 56th minute in favor of Nicolas Raskin and Dodi Lukebakio.
It didn't appear to make much difference until Lukaku breathed life into the Red Devils with an 86th-minute goal.
Tielemans scored his first goal of the game just three minutes later when he fought through a pair of Senegal defenders to head a ball past goalkeeper Mory Diaw.
Belgium will now return to Seattle for a round of 16 match on July 6 against the winner of Wednesday night's game between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina.