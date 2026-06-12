David, Oluwaseyi lead Canada's attack as Bosnia bench Dzeko

Canada named Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi to lead their attack for the World Cup Group B opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday at Toronto Stadium. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko will start on the bench for the Dragons.

Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer, and Tani Oluwaseyi will lead the attack

Maxime Crepeau will start in goal for Canada after missing the last World Cup with a broken leg

Stephen Eustaquio will captain Canada with Alphonso Davies injured

Edin Dzeko, Bosnia's all-time leading scorer, was named as a substitute

Sead Kolasinac, who along with Dzeko played in the 2014 World Cup, will start.