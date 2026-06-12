Football

David, Oluwaseyi lead Canada's attack as Bosnia bench Dzeko

Reuters
Toronto
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 12, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Amar Memic during the warm up before the matchReuters

Canada named Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi to lead their attack for the World Cup Group B opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday at Toronto Stadium. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko will start on the bench for the Dragons.

  • Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer, and Tani Oluwaseyi will lead the attack

  • Maxime Crepeau will start in goal for Canada after missing the last World Cup with a broken leg

  • Stephen Eustaquio will captain Canada with Alphonso Davies injured

  • Edin Dzeko, Bosnia's all-time leading scorer, was named as a substitute

  • Sead Kolasinac, who along with Dzeko played in the 2014 World Cup, will start.

Lineups

Canada

Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Liam Millar; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Nikola Vasilj, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Dedic, Ermedin Demirovic, Ivan Basic, Amar Memic, Nikola Katic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Jovo Lukic.

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