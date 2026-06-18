Cristiano Ronaldo or the story of a robot

At 41, where is a footballer usually found? In the pages of memory, behind a microphone in the commentary box, or on the touchline—coat buttoned, barking instructions from the dugout.

But Cristiano Ronaldo is no ordinary name. He is the embodiment of eternal youth. Even at this World Cup, “CR7” remains Portugal’s biggest source of hope.

How does this megastar continue to sprint across the green pitch like a hungry wolf, defying age? It is only natural for football fans to wonder. In Ronaldo’s case, the beauty lies not only in his football, but even more in his superhuman lifestyle.

The secret behind Ronaldo’s evergreen physique is hidden in an incredible equation of science and a strict chain of discipline.

Let’s take a closer look at the story behind his extraordinary fitness.