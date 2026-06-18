Cristiano Ronaldo or the story of a robot
At 41, where is a footballer usually found? In the pages of memory, behind a microphone in the commentary box, or on the touchline—coat buttoned, barking instructions from the dugout.
But Cristiano Ronaldo is no ordinary name. He is the embodiment of eternal youth. Even at this World Cup, “CR7” remains Portugal’s biggest source of hope.
How does this megastar continue to sprint across the green pitch like a hungry wolf, defying age? It is only natural for football fans to wonder. In Ronaldo’s case, the beauty lies not only in his football, but even more in his superhuman lifestyle.
The secret behind Ronaldo’s evergreen physique is hidden in an incredible equation of science and a strict chain of discipline.
Let’s take a closer look at the story behind his extraordinary fitness.
The minus 130-degree ice chamber
The biggest weapon in Ronaldo’s fitness arsenal is a special cryotherapy chamber—an ice room—inside his own home. While playing for Real Madrid in 2013, he spent nearly €45,000 to install this artificial ice chamber in his residence. Even after joining Al-Nassr, his routine has not changed.
He has also arranged for cryotherapy facilities at his hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The temperature inside the chamber generally fluctuates between minus 110 and minus 130 degrees Celsius.
After every match or intense training session, Ronaldo spends just three minutes inside this freezing chamber filled with liquid nitrogen. Medical science says that such extreme cold can rapidly reduce muscle fatigue and inflammation.
Polyphasic sleep
Unlike most of us, Ronaldo does not sleep for seven or eight uninterrupted hours at night. He follows the advice of renowned sleep coach Nick Littlehales. In his book, Littlehales recommends that athletes sleep in 90-minute cycles rather than in one continuous stretch—a method known scientifically as “polyphasic sleep.”
Ronaldo takes five to six such 90-minute naps throughout the day and night.
According to the body’s natural circadian rhythm, a complete sleep cycle lasts approximately 90 minutes.
This strategic approach to sleep helps him make up for any nighttime sleep deficit and keeps his muscles refreshed after atches. One rule, however, is strictly enforced—phone, television, or laptop after getting into bed is completely forbidden.
Strict discipline in diet
Indian journalist and author Gautam Bhattacharya once wrote that geniuses often display a peculiar obsession when it comes to food. Ronaldo’s obsession happens to be good for his health.
Excess sugar, soft drinks, and processed foods simply do not exist in his dictionary.
The famous incident during Euro 2020, when he removed Coca-Cola bottles from a press conference table and encouraged people to drink water instead, is now known around the world.
He eats six small meals a day. Most of his plate consists of fresh fish—particularly swordfish, sea bass, and cod—along with large portions of salad. He does not even touch processed or frozen food.
Former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra once joked, if Ronaldo ever invites you to his house for lunch, don’t go! Because he only serves boiled chicken breast, salad, and water.
Underwater gym sessions and hanging upside down
To preserve his leg muscles and knee joints over the long term, Ronaldo uses a special underwater hydrotherapy gym. It is a medically recognised method that reduces the risk of injury and lessens pressure on the body’s joints. Ronaldo himself has shared photos and videos of these sessions on social media many times.
He also practises inversion therapy. Using a special table, the body is suspended completely upside down.
Iron-clad mentality
More than any therapy or scientific method, Ronaldo’s greatest strength is his mind.
Sports psychologists describe this mental resilience as an “elite mentality.”
While many of his contemporaries have already hung up their boots and moved into commentary, Ronaldo still waits hungrily for every goal-scoring opportunity.
He does not dismiss criticism; instead, he turns it into fuel that drives him forward. Before every match, he stands in front of a mirror and tells himself, “I am the best.”
Looking at Ronaldo’s physique, one might sometimes think he is not human at all, but a perfectly programmed robot. Yet there is nothing magical behind this flesh-and-blood body. What lies beneath is years upon years of remarkable self-control, discipline, and unwavering commitment.