World Cup 2026
No friendship tonight: Mbappe and Hakimi go head-to-head
It was the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup against Spain. Achraf Hakimi stepped up in the penalty shootout and calmly sent his spot-kick into the net, sealing Morocco's place in the quarter-finals.
Kylian Mbappe seemed ready for that moment. On X (then Twitter), he posted a simple message: "Achraf Hakimi"—accompanied by three emojis: a crown, a heart and a penguin.
Why the penguin? Moments earlier, Hakimi had celebrated his winning penalty with his trademark penguin dance. It was a celebration Mbappe knew well. During their time together at Paris Saint-Germain, the two close friends had often performed it after scoring.
The story of Mbappe and Hakimi's friendship is well known. Many will also remember that before the 2022 World Cup began, the two recorded a video in Qatar, joking that they would eventually face each other in the tournament.
That prediction came true.
France met Morocco in the semi-finals, turning one their friendship into an on-field rivalry. For 90 minutes, the two friends became opponents.
Mbappe emerged victorious, but he never stopped showing empathy for his friend after the final whistle.
The same emotions are expected to return tonight in Boston.
This time, the stage is the quarter-finals. While the headlines will focus on France versus Morocco, beneath the surface lies another compelling story—the reunion of two close friends forced to become rivals once again.
For around two hours, Mbappe and Hakimi will have to put one of football's finest friendships aside.
The duel will unfold on France's left and Morocco's right. Hakimi, Morocco's right-back, will be tasked with stopping Mbappe, whose explosive runs down that flank have terrorised defenders throughout his career.
Hakimi will need to stand firm like the Atlas Mountains, while Mbappe must fly past him like France's Rafale fighter jet.
Yet despite that dramatic contrast, the similarities between the two are even more striking.
Both are captains and the biggest stars of their national teams. They share similar tastes in music and films, and whenever their packed schedules allow, they enjoy holidays together. That happened frequently during their PSG days.
Although Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid in 2024, reducing the time they spend together, their friendship remains as strong as ever.
Their bond began shortly after Hakimi joined PSG in 2021.
Language initially brought them together. Born in Madrid, Hakimi spoke fluent Spanish but very little French. Mbappe, meanwhile, spoke enough Spanish to help his new teammate settle into life in Paris. Hakimi later recalled how naturally their friendship developed.
"It happened completely naturally. Outside football, we're very good friends. I didn't speak French, while he spoke a little Spanish. Whenever I needed help, he was there for me. And whenever he needed me, I was there for him."
There is another remarkable coincidence. Both were born in 1998—just five weeks apart. Perhaps that's why Mbappe often referred to Hakimi as "my brother" in social media posts during their PSG days.
So will Boston witness a battle between brothers tonight?
Neither player has revealed much about their latest meeting, but their comments before the 2022 World Cup semi-final offer a clue.
"I'll have to destroy my friend," Mbappe had joked. Hakimi's response was equally playful: "I'm going to kill him."
Neither meant it literally.
After France's 2-0 victory, the two embraced warmly, exchanged shirts and proved that while the match had produced a winner and a loser, it had changed nothing between them. Their hearts, it seemed, still beat in unison.
Mbappe spoke about that bond again in a podcast last April. "I've never connected with another Moroccan the way I have with Hakimi."
Their friendship even turned Mbappe into a fan of Moroccan cuisine. During the Africa Cup of Nations last December, Mbappe travelled to Morocco to watch his friend''s national team in action.
Hakimi revealed just how much his teammate enjoys the country.
"He loves Morocco. Whenever he gets time, he comes here with his family. He loves Moroccan food. It's always a pleasure to have my friend in my country."
The only problem is that, in Boston tonight, friendship will have to wait.
Whatever the result, one thing seems almost certain after the final whistle: jerseys No. 10 and No. 2 will change owners once again.