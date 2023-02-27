Lewandowski may miss Copa del Rey clash against Real with hamstring strain

Robert Lewandowski is a doubt for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg clash with Real Madrid after the club confirmed he had a hamstring strain on Monday.

“Lewandowski has a strain in his left hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence.

Barcelona face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg of the cup tie, already without injured duo Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.