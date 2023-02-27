Lewandowski may miss Copa del Rey clash against Real with hamstring strain

Polish striker Lewandowski, 34, is the team’s top scorer with 25 goals across all competitions this season after joining from Bayern Munich last summer.
Spanish news outlet Relevo report Lewandowski is set to miss around two weeks and return before Barcelona face Real Madrid in La Liga on 19 March, although other outlets say he may heal quicker.
The second leg of the Copa del Rey clash does not take place until 5 April, by when the Catalans expect all their injured players to have recovered.
Barcelona were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Manchester United last week and suffered a second consecutive defeat on Sunday against Almeria in La Liga where it is suspected Lewandowski sustained his hamstring strain.
Xavi Hernandez’s side is seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.