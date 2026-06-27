Senegal rout 10-man Iraq to stay in World Cup hunt

The West Africans enjoyed a dream start when Abdoulaye Seck's header directed off teammate Habib Diarra and into the Iraqi net in the fourth minute.

Iraq went down a man in the 12th minute when the referee decided after a VAR review to send off defender Rebin Sulaka for pulling down Sadio Mane as the Senegalese striker was through on goal.

Senegal, who ran riot after the break with goals by Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye and a double from Pape Gueye, must wait to see if ⁠they will advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams.