France players hit by colds as Argentina final looms

Several France players have caught colds, the French Football Federation (FFF) said, as they prepare for the World Cup final against Argentina, with Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate the latest to fall ill on Friday.

Centre back Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed Wednesday's 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco with the illness.

Coach Didier Deschamps refused to panic after Wednesday's game and said they were being careful to ensure the illness did not spread.

Striker Randal Kolo Muani, who came off the bench to score France's second goal in their win over Morocco, said on Friday: "There's a little flu that's been spreading but nothing serious. They'll be well soon and be ready for Sunday."