World Cup: SoFi Stadium workers authorise strike a week out from tournament

"SoFi Stadium cashiers, dishwashers, cooks, bartenders, concessions workers, and food attendants have voted 96 per cent in favour of authorising a strike, meaning workers could walk off the job at any moment if their demands are not met," the union wrote in a press release on Friday.

"Negotiations are scheduled to ‌continue ⁠Monday ahead of the USA vs Paraguay match on 12th June."

If an agreement can't be reached, a union committee of workers would determine when the strike would take place.

The Athletic reported that the union previously alerted FIFA about the issue this strike would present.

FIFA is ⁠requiring background checks of all stadium workers at this summer's event, and any replacement workers should the strike begin would not have prior approval.