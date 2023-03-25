Bangladesh beat Seychelles 1-0

This was the second win for Bangladesh in their last nine international matches, after their 1-0 win against Cambodia, under the Spanish coach Javier Fernandez Cabrera.
Also, the dream of Nigeria-born Eleta Kingsley, who has earned Bangladesh citizenship, was fulfilled today. He entered the field in the second half, for the first time wearing the national jersey of Bangladesh.
Eketa, who scored seven goals in the Premier League for Dhaka Abahani, came close to scoring twice.
The second and last match of the series will be held on March 28 at the same venue.
Bangladesh Television will telecast both matches live while Bangladesh Betar will broadcast the running commentary.
Seychelles arrived in Dhaka Wednesday at 5pm. They reached Sylhet on the same day.
Bangladesh
Anisur Rahman Zico, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Topu Barman, Sohel Rana, M Sohel Rana (Masuk Miah Zony), Remon Hossain, Jamal Bhuyan (Matin Miah), Majubur Rahman Jonny (Rabiul), Rakib Hossain ( Sumon Reza, Saaduddin and Aminur Rahman Sajib (Eketa Kingsley)