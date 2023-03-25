Bangladesh beat Seychelles 1-0

Bangladesh started their two-match FIFA Tier-1 International Football Series against Seychelles with a 1-0 win at the Sylhet District Stadium Saturday, reports UNB.

Finland-born Bangladeshi defender Tariq Raihan Kazi scored the winner, his first goal for the national side, in the 43rd minute (1-0).

Earlier, the only match between Bangladesh and Seychelles ended in a draw in the four-nation football tournament in Colombo in 2021.

The current FIFA ranking of Bangladesh is 192 and Seychelles ranks 199.