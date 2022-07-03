UEFA steps up fight against online racist abuse of players

UEFA is to launch a programme to combat online racist abuse of footballers by working with social media companies to remove harmful content from platforms and raising awareness, it said on Sunday.

Europe’s football governing body added that the programme, which will start at the 6-31 July Women’s European Championship, will work to “actively monitor, report and remedy” cases of online abuse.

England’s Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were the targets of online racist abuse after they missed penalties in a 3-2 shootout loss to Italy in last year’s European Championship final.