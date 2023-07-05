Carlo Ancelotti to coach Brazil from 2024 Copa America

Real Madrid’s Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti will take over as head coach of Brazil’s national team for the 2024 Copa America, a source at the Brazilian Football Federation told AFP on Tuesday.

The federation had announced earlier that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz would take charge of the team in the interim period.

Ancelotti has a season remaining on his contract with Real and will take over Brazil in time for the Copa America which will be held in the United States from June 2024.

The former AC Milan and Chelsea coach will become the first foreigner to coach Brazil in almost sixty years.