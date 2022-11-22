Why do footballers take the knee?

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, then a player of National Football League (NFL) side San Francisco 49ers, declined to stand for the US national anthem before a pre-season match in 2016 and knelt in another game, setting off a debate about race relations, policing and the mixing of politics and sports.

Kaepernick was later joined in kneeling during pre-match renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by many NFL players to call attention to what they saw as a pattern of racism in the treatment of African-Americans by US police.