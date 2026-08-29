Liverpool held by Forest on Iraola's Anfield debut

Andoni Iraola escaped defeat on his Anfield debut as Liverpool manager thanks to Victor Munoz's strike to salvage a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Forest were set to win at Anfield for the third consecutive season as Dan Ndoye and Morgan Gibbs-White's penalty twice put the visitors in front.

Alexander Isak briefly brought Iraola''s men level in the second half before Munoz's deflected effort rescued a late point for the second time in Iraola''s two matches in charge.

Liverpool will hope to have Bradley Barcola to unleash by the time they are next in action at Ipswich on Friday.

The French winger has been one of the Reds' top targets for months and a £106 million ($144 million) deal with Paris Saint-Germain that could rise by a further £17 million is reportedly close to completion.