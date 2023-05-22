Man City beat Chelsea to celebrate Premier League title triumph

Manchester City fans flooded the Etihad pitch as the English champions celebrated a third consecutive English Premier League title by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men clinched a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

That gave Guardiola the luxury of resting most of his star names with one eye on the FA Cup and Champions League finals next month as City go for the treble.